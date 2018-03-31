One arrested for murder of six-year-old in Delhi

Investigations are still underway and further details are awaited



Representational Picture

The police have arrested one individual in connection with the murder of a six-year-old child here in Kapashera area. The body of the child, who went missing on March 27, was found on the road the same night itself. Thereafter, the police took one person into custody for interrogation. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly misbehaved with the child before the murder took place. Investigation in this regard is underway and further details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever