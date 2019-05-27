One arrested in connection with murder of 11-year-old boy
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-East Delhi said, "The dead body of the boy was recovered from under a flyover yesterday evening."
New Delhi: A person in Khajuri Khas area of the national capital arrested for allegedly murdering an 11-year-old boy who was missing since May 14.
"The accused whose name is Danish was angry with the deceased's family over some issues. To teach them a lesson, he took the boy and killed him by strangulating him," the DCP added.
The DCP further said, "While analysing CCTV footages, police got the lead and interrogated the accused, who later confessed to his crime. Whether the boy was sodomised or not will be clear by postmortem report only."
In another similar case, a 34-year-old man allegedly killed his wife because she could not bear a child for him. The alleged incident occurred in April at Raval camp in Antop Hill, where the accused hung her body from the ceiling fan after strangling her to death. The accused was arrested on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Naresh Sabharwal (34) and his wife Supriya (34), had been married since 2010. On April 7, the accused had an argument with his wife following which she locked herself in the bedroom. However, when she didn't come out of the room for a long time, he broke the door open and found her body hanging from the ceiling fan.
Based on Naresh's statement, the police filed a case of accidental death. But the police claimed that they found inconsistencies in Sabharwal’s statements during probe; meanwhile, Supriya's body was then sent for post-mortem.
Supriya’s brother, Deepak Pandey, approached the police on April 27 and gave a statement that the couple had frequent arguments and so she took the extreme step.
On Friday, the police received the post mortem report, which revealed that the victim was murdered. The report further mentioned that there were no rope marks on Supriya’s neck and that she was strangled to death. After which, the police arrested Sabharwal for trying to portray the murder as a case of suicide.
(With inputs from PTI)
