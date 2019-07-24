One arrested in Hyderabad for making threat calls to Kishan Reddy

crime

A person was arrested by the Cyber crime police on Tuesday in Hyderabad for allegedly making threat calls to Minister of State (MoS) Home G Kishan Reddy. The accused is a resident of Kadapa and has been identified as Shaikh Ismail.

Reddy complained to police on June 12 that he had received two threatening calls on his mobile on May 20.

KCS Raghuveer, Additional DCP, Cyber Crimes said, "The accused made threatening calls by impersonating as an anonymous person. He has been sent to judicial custody."

"On June 12 a complaint was received from MoS Home G Kishan Reddy stating that on May 20 he had received threatening calls, two times on his mobile number. Subsequently, a case under the relevant section of IT Act and IPC was registered and the accused was apprehended," said officer.

According to the police, the accused went to Kuwait in 2017 and worked there as a cab driver. He used to watch various speeches on political leaders, news and gossips on the social media platform.

"He searched Kishan Reddy's contact number on the internet and made a threatening call," he said.

