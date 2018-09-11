One arrested in New Delhi sanitation workers death

crime

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also taken the note of the incident and issued notice to Delhi's Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner. The commission sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a supervisor in connection with the death of five sanitation workers who allegedly died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a sewer. The workers were cleaning the sewer tank near DLF flats in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Sunday without any safety equipment.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Government ordered an inquiry into the matter and sought a report within three days. Speaking to ANI, Rai said, 'It has been directed to complete investigation of the death case of five labourers near DLF flats in Moti Nagar within three days and submit the report before Labour department.'

He also announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each for the families of all the deceased. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also taken the note of the incident and issued notice to Delhi's Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner. The commission sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

