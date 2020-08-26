Mumbai Crime: One arrested in social media influencers' fraud case

This photo has been used for representational purpose only

Mumbai police’s special investigation team (SIT), On Tuesday, arrested for a 45-year-old man in connection with the social media marketing (SMM) influencers' fraud case, from Thane.

The accused operated several portals which provided fake followers, views, subscribers, likes, etc. to accounts on various social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

It is suspected that he has completed approximately 25,000 orders resulting in lakhs of followers/views/like, etc. His payment transactions were reflected in the investigation of an earlier arrested accused, Kashif Tanwar.

The 45-year-old man was produced before the ACMM (Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate) on Wednesday.

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had constituted an SIT under he supervision of the DCP (Detection) to investigate the matters of identity theft and social media marketing influencers’ fraud racket. The SIT has so far identified 79 portals engaged in the supply of such fake followers/ views/like, etc.

