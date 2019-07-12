One arrested with 52.5 kg Cannabis worth about Rs 10 lakh in Karnataka

crime

A major drug trafficking racket was busted in Odisha, as the police arrested 34 persons and seized 3,305 kilograms of ganja from their possession

On Thursday, the local police arrested one person in Hubli and seized 52.5 kg of ganja (dry cannabis) worth about Rs 10 lakh that was being illegally transported. A case has been registered in this connection.

On June 9, a major drug trafficking racket was busted in Odisha, as the police arrested 34 persons and seized 3,305 kilograms of ganja from their possession. Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) had stated the cost of the ganja seized was around Rs 2 crore.

In a similar incident, a Russian couple was arrested for allegedly growing and possessing cannabis plants by the Crime Branch of the state police. "Grigorii Fomenko, 32, and his wife Viktoriia Fomenko, 29, were arrested from their rented premises in Siolim Anjuna. They were growing cannabis plants in flower pots," said Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Pankaj Kumar Singh.

In a raid conducted on their rented premises, the police seized 118 gm ganja, 380 gm stem of cannabis and other proscribed material, he said. The couple had arrived in India in November last year on a tourist visa, which was valid up to April 18, 2019.

With inputs from ANI

