One book for all subjects to lighten bags of TMC students

This single book will have all subjects and only those chapters that teachers can complete in that one month

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has proposed that its students have one book that will contain all subjects necessary for one month in order to reduce the weight of their school bags. This single book will have all subjects and only those chapters that teachers can complete in that one month.

This and many other new initiatives have been proposed by the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Education Department. It is an attempt to not only up the overall grades but also to bring it at par with other private educational institutes.

'Idea to help students'

Deputy Commissioner of TMC Sandip Malvi said, "This initiative is to help students who have to carry heavy bags, which adversely affects their health. But, all books are equally important every day and schools don't have that many lockers for children to keep their books in. So, this idea was initiated and accordingly our department has taken permission from the state education department for the same. Soon, student will carry just one book and notebook. It will be a task for our team to compile six subjects in one book and a lot of work still remains. We are trying to complete it as soon as possible."

Rs 1 crore earmarked

Students from Std I to Std VIII will benefit from this plan. The portion for every month from all subjects will be included in one book. The books will cost R72 each for binding, and around R1 crore has been earmarked for this for the year 2019-20.

