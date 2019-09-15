One bourbon shrimp, please?

If chef Priyank Chouhan, senior brand chef at Andheri's Hard Rock Cafe India, has his way, he would want you to "eat" your booze instead of sipping it. For this, he has created an-all new alcohol-infused food menu that has been concocted using a variety of spirits. "It celebrates our penchant for flavours and booze," says Chouhan.

Rum-marinated chicken skewers

Here, the chicken is marinated with coconut rum and house spices making it the ultimate appetiser for the Indian palate. While the flavours work their magic, the composition of the dish is satiating enough for our appetite as well.The coconut rice pilaf, grilled tomato and cilantro pesto makes it the perfect comfort food too.

Bourbon-infused BBQ shrimp

If you love sea food, then the bourbon Infused BBQ shrimp is a must try. The grilled shrimp us tossed in bourbon-infused barbecue sauce, served with sriracha mac & cheese, crispy green beans and toasted garlic bread.

Margarita chicken quesadilla

This preparation includes classic tequila and lime infused chicken with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese that is grilled and served with a black bean and corn salsa. The tequila adds a distinct flavor to the food.

Bordeaux burger

This offering is something that we are proud of. The scrumptious burger is topped with Bordeaux fig jam, caramelized onion and creamy goat cheese on a brioche bun, and served with a side of seasoned fries and chipotle aioli. The cheese and the fig jam is a match made in heaven.

Banana Fosters sundae

This offering is our star dessert. The buttery pound cake and vanilla ice cream is caramelised in a rum-infused fosters sauce and served with a dash of whipped cream and toasted walnuts.

