'One cannot be a Thackeray by just adding Thackeray after his name,' Amruta Fadnavis' jibe at CM

The latest addition to a war of words between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis is Amruta Fadnavis, the former CM's wife, with her tweet against Thackeray on Sunday night.

Through her official Twitter handle, she wrote, "One cannot be a Thackeray by just adding Thackeray after his name. One needs to be true, principled and should think for the betterment of people and party members above his own family members and power dynamics."

Very true @Dev_Fadnavis ji ! One cannot be a ‘Thackeray’ also by just putting ‘Thackrey’ surname after his name ! One needs to be true, principled & should think for betterment of people & party members above his own family & power dynamics ! @ShivSena @OfficeofUT https://t.co/3W0AsvcTeG — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 22, 2019

Amruta Fadnavis was responding to a tweet by the leader of the Opposition over Rahul Gandhi's 'Savarkar' remark where he had said that one could not "become a Gandhi by merely adding the surname".

The young brigade of Shiv Sena — Yuva Sena — immediately replied to Amruta's tweet with Rashmi Thackeray's nephew Varun Sardesai leading them. "Have auditions of Marathi Big Boss begun? Since one is former, no one will encourage for Indian Idol, but there is a chance to make it to Big Boss." Sardesai is the secretary of Yuva Sena.

Shiv Sena corporator Amey Ghole, too, joined tweet bandwagon with, "In Maharashtra's history, there are initial references and records of Raghunathdada Peshwa being brave and clever. His wife Anandibai corrupted his brain. She killed his ethics and turned him into a villain..." Ghole hinted that Amruta Fadnavis should stay away from personal attacks on the Thackeray clan.

Earlier this month, too, she called Sena members "hypocrites" after media reports of Sena-ruled Aurangabad Municipal Corporation allegedly proposing the axing of trees for a memorial to the late party patriarch Bal Thackeray. She was referring to the Sena opposing cutting of trees for the Metro III car shed in Aarey Milk Colony.

