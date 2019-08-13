One crew member dies, search continues for 1 missing in Coastal Jaguar fire

national

The body of a crew member was found floating on the water while 27 crewmen were rescued by Coast Guard

One dead& one missing, and 27 people have been rescued by the Indian Coast Guard. Pic/ANI

Visakhapatnam: One died while 27 people out of a total 29 crew members were rescued after a fire broke out on Monday on an offshore support vessel, Coast Jaguar at Single Point Mooring (SPM), a terminal where crude oil is handled at the Visakhapatnam port, according to official sources. Efforts are being made to locate one crew member of the vessel who is still reported missing. The body of a crew member was found floating on the water while 27 crewmen were rescued by Coast Guard.

Visakhapatnam: One dead& one missing, and 27 people have been rescued by the Indian Coast Guard. 29 crew members of Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar had jumped into the water after a fire engulfed the vessel, earlier today. (File pics) #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/oE96Q7wgwP — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

A spokesperson of the Indian Coast Guard stated, around 11.30 am on Monday there was reportedly a loud explosion onboard Coastal Jaguar followed by thick smoke emanating from the vessel. The crew members had to jump into the water and abandon the vessel to save themselves. Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS), Rani Rashmoni, which was patrolling the area, was rushed to the spot to rescue the distressed crew members in coordination with the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) boats. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Seven firefighter ships were pressed to control the fire and are still trying to put out the blaze. "ICGS Samudra Paheredar, ICG Helicopter and ICGS C-432 were pressed into service to augment the rescue efforts," said the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Indian Coast Guard, Ranjan. According to the Indian Coast Guard, the crew member of the Coastal Jaguar had to abandon their vessel and jump into the water to save themselves.

The vessel was reportedly hired by HPCL and there has been a statement put out by the company related to the incident. 15 rescued crew members sustained burn injuries, while five were discharged after treatment, 10 people have been admitted with 50 per cent to 60 per cent burns and one person with 90 per cent burns is said to be critical. All the injured are being treated at MyCure Hospital.

With inputs from ANI

