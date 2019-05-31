One cup at a time

things-to-do

That's the mantra of this initiative that spreads awareness and raises funds to support cancer patients through an informal adda over chai, which a couple based in Thane will host this Sunday

A previous Chai for Cancer adda with Viji Venkatesh (in yellow). Pic/www.facebook.com/Chai-for-Cancer

A friendly approach to the strong word called cancer," is how Rohini Bhowmick describes an event she will be hosting at her Thane residence along with her husband, photojournalist Chirodeep Chaudhuri this Sunday. It's called Chai for Cancer (CFC), an awareness-cum-fundraising initiative that was started by Viji Venkatesh of The Max Foundation in 2013 to support patients who are coping with one of the two rare cancers that require life-long treatment — gastrointestinal stromal tumour or chronic myeloid leukaemia. It's no ordinary meet-up, yet it is like any other; a gathering of people over tea, where cancer takes over as the theme of the conversation.

A former brand manager for international and domestic luxury brands, Bhowmick runs a catering venture called Spices and Friends. "It started as an ode to my father, [Subir Bhowmick] an iconic hotelier, who passed away last year. He didn't have cancer, but his loss was and has been life-changing (like it is for everyone when they lose a parent). Through this venture, I have tried to serve and build a community," she shares. Bhowmick was introduced to CFC two years ago, and it slowly grew on her. "Every year I've made sizeable donations to charitable institutions, some years a little less and some years more. Last year, I served food to street children, but realised later it was just a one-time thing for them. So, I wanted to be part of a more structured institution. I chose Chai for Cancer, primarily because it symbolises coming together as a community. The platform allows the drive to be more than just a donation. Most importantly, it allows the patient to feel loved and not pitied — to know that there is a support system to be with him/her through this difficult place in their lives."



Chirodeep Chaudhuri and Rohini Bhowmick

An attendee is required to make a minimum contribution of Rs 100. Along with chai, Bhowmick will also be preparing aloo bondas (bread rolls stuffed with potato that she relished in boarding school), mini mushroom tarts and cupcakes, brownies, veg rolls and puchkas in addition to iced tea, nimbu paani and Darjeeling tea. While we are overwhelmed with the range of dishes on offer, she assures us that the prep starts today. In addition to spreading the word on social media, she has also been busy telling her neighbours about it, and there are about 70 people on the guest list already.



Aloo bondas

For those who cannot make it this weekend, Bhowmick has also started an online drive to raise funds. With a father-in-law who was suffering from prostrate cancer and a friend who was diagnosed with breast canc­er recently, she elaborates on what is la­rgely ignored from daily discourse, wh­ich CFC sheds light on. "It's a dreadf­ul disease but has always been spoken ab­out in the context of medicine and insurance. There's also another side to it — how is it affecting you personally? Wh­at really helps is a support system. A person who will not just say 'hi', but will hold your hand at every step of the way."

ON June 2, 11 am to 4 pm

AT Thane (address will be revealed later)

RSVP 9136043005 (latest by June 1)

COST Minimum contribution of Rs 100

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates