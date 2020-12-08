'One-day bandh won't affect the common man', say farmers organisations

Ahead of the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday in support of the farmers' agitation, farmers' organisations said that a one-day strike won't affect the common man as most shops keep adequate stock. The bodies, however, warned that if their demands are not met, the next bandh will be of seven to eight days. They also urged political parties in the state and the citizens to support the bandh on the ground.

The three Maha Vikas Aghadi partners — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress — supported the December 8 Bharat Bandh called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella group of over 500 farmers' organisations protesting the recently enacted farm laws. However, the Maharashtra unit of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) urged politicians not just to endorse the bandh for show, but to also ensure it is a success.

Dr Ajit Navale, general secretary, AIKS Maharashtra, said, "The three MVA partners and most farmers' organisations, trade unions have supported the bandh. The bandh in Mumbai will largely depend on how parties enforce it. Mandis and markets are expected to be shut. I request political parties to support us on the ground."



Protesting farmers shout slogans outside New Delhi on Monday. Pic/PTI

Navale added, "It is a bandh, not an agitation. Cities don't get affected by just one day of a bandh because shops usually stock up in advance. Common man won't be affected. The call for the bandh is a message and warning to the central government to engage in a fair discussion with protesting farmers during the next round of talks on December 9. If our demands are not met and the recently passed farm laws not scrapped, the next bandh will be called for seven to eight days."

'Tehsil offices as epicentres'

Speaking with mid-day from the intensifying agitation at the Ghazipur border on Monday, Dr Ashok Dhawale, national president, AIKS and working group member of AIKSCC, said, "We will target around 350-400 tehsil centres in rural areas as epicentres of the bandh. After ensuring that marketplaces and bazaars in villages and tehsils are closed, we will move to the highways. We expect around 50 rasta rokos on the national highway and around 200 on state highways, most of them on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Agra highway. These rasta rokos will take place between 11 am and 3 pm."

"We have called upon the common people to support the bandh because it is a struggle for the annadatas of this country. If a farmer dies, then who will be able to live in this country without food to eat? All citizens must stand with the farming community," Dhawale said.



Farmers during a recent march in Wada, Palghar. Pic/Satej Shinde

'Participate willingly'

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut called the Bharat Bandh 'apolitical' in nature and said that people should willingly participate. Guardian Minister for Mumbai City, Congress' Aslam Shaikh tweeted on Monday, "A farmer represents the soul of the nation. Congress stands united with 16.6 million farmers protesting against #FarmLaws 2020."

400

Approx. no. of tehsil centres to be targetted during the bandh

