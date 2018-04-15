One dead, several wounded in fresh Palestine-Israel clashes

One Palestinian was killed and 969 were wounded in a fire outbreak reportedly conducted by the Israeli forces during the on-going Israel-Palestine clashes at the Gaza border on Friday



Over 10K protesters marched along the Israel-Gaza border. Pic/AFP

One Palestinian was killed and 969 were wounded in a fire outbreak reportedly conducted by the Israeli forces during the on-going Israel-Palestine clashes at the Gaza border on Friday.

More than 10,000 protesters marched along the Israel-Gaza border while resorting to burning tires and Israeli flags, Gaza Health Ministry said. A large number of protestors have been killed since the Great March of Return conducted by the Palestine protestors across the Gaza border on March 31. The march has been followed by several violent outbreaks between Israel and Palestine supporters that had led to multiple civilian deaths.

