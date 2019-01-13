One dead, three injured after bus rams into crowd in Hyderabad

national

The victims were immediately shifted to Gandhi General Hospital for treatment. The driver of the bus identified as Ahmed was taken into custody after the accident

Representational picture

One person died and three others were injured after RTC bus lost control and rammed into the crowd and vehicles here on Saturday. The incident occurred in the evening and one person has been arrested in the case.

According to Gopalpuram Police, 'Today in the evening hours a TS RTC bus of Miyapur depot travelling with more than 50 passengers from JNTU to Secunderabad lost control and rammed into the crowd. The bus also hit an auto, a car, and two-wheelers. One person died on the spot and three others sustained injuries in the accident.'

The victims were immediately shifted to Gandhi General Hospital for treatment. The driver of the bus identified as Ahmed was taken into custody after the accident.

The driver has claimed that the accident occurred due to malfunctioning of the brakes; however, the claim is yet to be verified by the police. A case has been registered Under Sections 304-A of IPC.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever