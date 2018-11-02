One dead, three injured in Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident

national

The incident that took place near Khapoli resulted in traffic chaos on the E-way for a few hours

The site of accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

A truck driver who kept his vehicle on neutral gear The incident save fuel cost the life of a labourer on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Wednesday morning. The incident took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway around 9 am on the Mumbai's lane near 38 kilometres on the E-way. Three persons got injured in the accident.

The police have identified the deceased as Naresh Dadulal Marskole (27) from Madhya Pradesh. While the injured have been identified as deceased Naresh's brother Suresh, Sunil Karvate and Naendra Yuke; all the four are residents of Madhya Pradesh. A case of accident has been registered by the Khopoli police and they are probing the case.



The incident resulted in traffic chaos on the E-way for a few hours. The Highway police along with IRB officials and Khopoli based Apaghat Grasta Madati Sathi group rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.





According to police, "The accident took place on Wednesday around 9 am on the Mumbai lane near Khopoli. The truck bearing number MH 04-EB 8153 loaded with goods were heading from Mumbai towards Pune direction. Around eight labourers along with their contractor were working on the E-way marking line along a slope on the road when suddenly the truck appeared and driver who kept his vehicle on the neutral gear in order to save fuel lost control of his vehicle as he failed to apply breaks on the slope. As a result, the truck rammed over the labourers working on the road."

He further added, "The driver was also hurt in the incident, while the three labourers escaped with minor injuries.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates