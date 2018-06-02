Search

One dead, three wounded in Kabul blast

Jun 02, 2018, 16:12 IST | ANI

The incident took place in Benisar area in the eastern part of Kabul city

At least one person was killed on Saturday and three others were wounded in an explosion that occurred in the eastern part of Afghanistan's capital city Kabul. The incident took place in Benisar area in the eastern part of Kabul city.

The spokesman for Ministry of Information and Culture, Mohammad Sabir Mohmand confirmed the incident.

"One driver and two archaeologists were wounded and one other one was killed," Afghanistan's TOLO News quoted Mohmand as saying. 

The wounded were transferred to the hospital in the area.

The archaeologists were on their way to Afghan's Logar province when their vehicle was targeted in the blast.

No individual or group has claimed the responsibility for the attack by far.

