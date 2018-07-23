One dies as under-construction building collapses in Ghaziabad

The building was located in Akash Nagar area of the Masuri police station limits

Rescue operation underway at the site in Masuri. Pic/PTI

A five-storey under-construction building collapsed on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring some others, officials said. The building was located in Akash Nagar area of the Masuri police station limits.

The National Disaster Response Force was pressed into service soon after the incident and rescue and search operations were underway, police said. "So far, we have pulled out one body and rescued one person trapped in the debris," a senior NDRF official said. The Ghaziabad police said in a tweet that some labourers were rescued and sent to a hospital.

There was no report as yet if there were more people trapped in the collapsed structure. The incident comes within a week of an under-construction building collapsing on another building in Greater Noida.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever