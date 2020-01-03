One each for every genre

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

For over 16 years now, New Delhi-based Saksham Theatre has produced plays in Hindi and Urdu, both contemporary and classic. A known name on New Delhi's theatre map, the group has now made an entry into Mumbai, with its first festival that opened on New Year's Day. "We wanted to announce that we have arrived, starting this year. And doing it on January 1 made sense," says Himanshu Barola, actor with the group.

While the festival brings some of the group's own plays like Miya Biwi aur Manto, Baaki Itihaas and The Physicist to town, Saksham Theatre has also partnered with city-based groups Colourblind Entertainment, Natyakirin Manch and Pushkar Theatre Group. They choose to work without a theme in a bid to cater to every genre. "Every play has something different to offer. We didn't want it to be only drama, only humour or restricted to any one genre," explains Barola.



A scene from Gandhi Ne Kaha Tha

Here's what to look out for from January 3 to 5:

Kathputali by Natyakirin Manch, January 3, 6 pm

A political mime drama directed by Dev Fauzdar, the play likens the pre-Independence and present-day public to puppets.

Miyan Biwi aur Manto by Saksham Theatre, January 3, 8 pm

A collection of Saadat Hasan Manto's radio plays that tell stories of bitter-sweet matrimony. The tone and genres here are vastly different from Manto's other written works.

Baaki Itihas by Saksham Theatre, January 4, 8 pm

Playwright Badal Sircar's path-breaking play on loss and despair in the wake of changing historical narratives comes alive on stage.

Chuhal, January 4, 6 pm

Manav Kaul's writing, directed by Kranti Pratap Singh, explores a series of light-hearted conversations about relationships.

Chekhov's Master Collection by Pushkar Theatre Group, January 5, 6 pm

Directed by Anubhav Dixit, the play is a collection of three Anton Chekhov stories reimagined in Hindi.

Toba Tek Singh, January 5, 8 pm

Saadat Hasan Manto's timeless tale of the 1947 Partition receives yet another rendition on stage.

On January 3 to 5

At Veda Factory, Aram Nagar Part 2, Andheri West.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 200

