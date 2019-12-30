One for the DC fans

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

For any comic and film buff, what could possibly be better than binging on DC films? Only doing the same in a room filled with DC fans. So, here's your chance to have that wish come true. In fact, it might well be a New Year wish come true. Bandra-based venue Adagio that hosts The Screening Experience every Wednesday to get lovers of the medium under one roof, is putting together a thematic festival this time.

Speaking about the motive behind this exercise, manager Demetrius Lancelot Newton tells us, "We believe in promoting gems that have been forgotten. We decided to host these films because they truly are works of art that should be enjoyed by people in groups." Fans of the films and the genre at large are sure to agree. However, their selection process may bring out the sceptics, as online reviews were their chosen method. "We did focus on movies that were forgotten, though," assures Newton.



Justice League: Doom

The format is fairly simple; the screenings are preceded by the excitement in the room and followed by a discussion. This is where you get to debate the working of Gotham City and gain insight into the newer interpretations of other fans. On an average, 20 to 30 people make it for these screenings and that's the turnout the venue is expecting for the festival too. There is no age limit and anyone can land up at the shows.

While film screenings may be common, this is also where you get to start your year with Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 with fellow enthusiasts. Now, whether it is a hangover you are nursing after that New Year's Eve party or just looking to spend a lazy day kicking back with a film, this one is for you.

On January 1 onwards, every Wednesday, 8.30 pm

On Adagio, Rukhsana Manor, 237 B, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.

Call 8291726809

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

Full schedule

. January 1: Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

. January 8: Justice League: The Flash Point Paradox

. January 15: Batman: Under The Red Hood

. January 22: Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths

. January 29: Justice League: Doom

