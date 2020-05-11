One for the road

Tava pulao

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For red chilli paste

Whole red Kashmiri chillies, soaked - 6 to 7

Garlic cloves - 4 to 5

Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

For tava pulav

Butter - 2 tbsp Oil - 1 tbsp Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

Medium onion, sliced - 1

Ginger garlic paste - 1 tbsp

Red chilli paste (see the recipe above) - ¼ cup

Shredded cabbage - 1 cup

Green capsicum, sliced - ¼ cup

Medium tomato, sliced - 1

Potatoes, cut in cubes, boiled - ½ cup

French beans, cut in cubes, blanched - ¼ cup

Salt to taste

Green peas, boiled - ¼ cup

Cooked rice - 2 cups

Lime juice - ½ tbsp

Butter - 2 tbsp

Pav bhaji masala - 1 tbsp

For garnish

Tomato, sliced - 1 Fresh Coriander leaves

Lemon wedges

Method

Put soaked red chillies, garlic cloves and cumin seeds into a blender, blend to a smooth paste and set aside till in use. Heat butter and oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and allow it to splutter. Add the sliced onions and sauté till translucent. Add ginger garlic paste and sauté till fragrant. Now, add the prepared red chilli paste, mix well and cook for a few minutes. Add cabbage, mix well and cook for 3-4 minutes; next, add the green capsicum, tomato, potatoes and French beans; mix well and cook for 5-6 minutes. Now, add salt and mix well followed by green peas; mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Mix the cooked rice and toss well. Now, pour lemon juice, add butter and pav bhaji masala; mix well and cook for 1-2 minutes. Garnish with sliced tomatoes, coriander leaves and lemon wedges. Serve hot with tomato raita and papad.

By chef Ranveer Brar

Chilla sandwich (Bombay sandwich with a twist)

Serves: 4

Ingredients

Dried green chana - 1 cup

Moong dal - 1/3 cup

Water - 2 cups

Chopped onion - 1 tbsp

Chopped green chilli - 1 tsp

Chopped coriander -

1 tsp

Cumin powder - 1/2 tsp

Salt

Olive oil - 1 tsp

Method (for the chilla)

Soak the dal and chana for five hours in two cups of water. Blend the dash with chopped onions, green chilli, fresh coriander and cumin powder. Adjust the consistency with water. Add the olive oil to the batter. Heat up a non-stick pan. Pour batter and cook for 2-3 minutes on a low flame until golden brown and fluffy.

For the filling

Boiled potato, mashed - 1 cup Oil - 1 tsp

Crushed dhania seeds

Crushed jeera seeds

A pinch of ajwain Black pepper

Chopped ginger

Chopped green chillies

A pinch of anardana Fresh dhania, chopped - 1 tbsp

Salt

Method

Heat the oil and add ginger. Cook for a minute and add the rest. Mix well, season and chill. Sandwich the filling with the chilla, add cheese and cook again on the tawa to crisp it up. Serve with chutney or ketchup.

By chef Vicky Ratnani

Pani puri

Serves-2

Ingredients

For the dough

Semolina - 1 cup

All-purpose flour - 4 tbsp

Baking soda - 1/4 tsp

Oil - 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Water for kneading

For the filling

Boiled potatoes - 2 large (peeled and mashed)

Chopped onion - 1 large

Boiled yellow peas - 1/2 cup

Chopped green chiliies - 2

Chopped coriander leaves - 2 tbsp

Roasted cumin-chili powder - 1 tsp

A pinch of black salt

Salt to taste

For the pani

Water - 6 large cups

Tamarind pulp/paste - 4 tbsp

Green chillies - 4 pieces

Ginger - 1/2 inch Jal jeera powder - 2 tsp

Mint leaves - 1/2 cup + 2 tbsp chopped (for garnish)Roasted cumin-chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

A pinch of black salt Chopped coriander leaves - 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Method

In a large bowl, mix semolina, all-purpose flour/wheat flour, baking soda, oil and salt, adding water slowly, and make a dough. Cover it with a cloth and keep aside for 20 to 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, knead the dough again properly. Take some dough and make small balls. Roll out small round puris, using the rim of a container to cut out the round shape. In a pan, heat enough oil for deep-frying on medium heat. Once it’s hot, slide a few puris into the oil and using the back of a ladle, press in the centre and along the edges and the puris will puff up. Flip over and fry the other side till each is light golden brown. Don’t fry it too much as it will turn too dark. Remove on to absorbent paper. Cool and store in an air-tight container and use when required.

For the pani

Make a fine paste of mint leaves, green chili and ginger. In a large bowl, add water, mint paste, tamarind pulp/paste, jal jeera powder, roasted cumin-chili powder, black salt and salt, and mix properly. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and mint leaves.

For the stuffing

Peel and mash the boiled potatoes. Add boiled yellow peas, chopped onion, chopped green chili, chopped coriander leaves, roasted cumin-chili powder, black salt and salt, and mix well.

By home chef Sneha Senapati

