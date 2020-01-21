Mumbai Crime: One held for duping people in the name of cement firm

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The MIDC police recently arrested a 20-year-old from Bihar, for allegedly creating fake websites of a well-known cement company based in Mumbai. The police said the accused, Rohit Kumar Balram Prasad, posed as an official of the company and took orders for cement online, which were not completed. After a customer informed them, the assistant manager of the company lodged a complaint with the MIDC police.

FIR registered

"Based on the complaint the FIR was registered against an unknown person who was using the company's trademark to misguide customers," said Anil Koli, senior police inspector of MIDC police station.

According to the police the company received a complaint from a customer saying he placed an online cement order for R2 lakh, but it was not delivered to him. The IT team of the company then found four fake websites in its name.

Another fake website

Following the investigation the police recently arrested the accused from Bihar. Prasad had fooled one of his friends and opened a bank account by using his documents.

"We have received one more complaint in which the accused have created another well-known cement company's fake website and cheated a customer of Rs 1.8 lakh," Koli added.

The accused was booked under sections 417 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation), 482 (using a false property mark), 483 (counterfeiting a property mark used by another), 500 (defamation) of Indian Penal Code and section 66 (C) (D) of Information Technology Act.

