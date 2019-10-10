One held for raping minor after incident caught on CCTV camera in Rajasthan

Alwar (Rajasthan): Police have arrested one man for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl in Daudpur area of Alwar here after the incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the region. "The man was caught raping a minor girl on a CCTV camera. Based on the footage, we identified the accused and arrested him," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Paris Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 2 am on October 6 when the man identified as Gaurav lured the eight-year-old girl from a Durga Puja pandal and raped her. "We also went to the girl's house. She had not informed her parents about the incident," Deshmukh said.

The accused has confessed to the crime, he said. The father of the victim has submitted a complaint in the police station and a case has been registered. Further investigations are underway.

