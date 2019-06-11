One held, Rs 5 lakh fake currency notes seized by Delhi police

crime

Acting on a tip-off, a raiding party was formed and a trap was laid near ISBT, Kashmere Gate, Delhi where accused Santosh Kumar was apprehended

Representational Picture

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested a man and recovered Rs 5 lakh Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in an operation to nab an international syndicate involved in FICN circulation. The arrest was made by a team of Special Cell/Northern Range led by Inspector Vivekanand Pathak and Inspector Kuldeep Singh under the supervision of ACP Manoj Dixit.

"On June 6, specific information was received that a key member of the said syndicate, Santosh Kumar would come near ISBT, Kashmere Gate, Delhi to deliver a big consignment of FICN to one of his contacts. A raiding party was formed and a trap was laid near ISBT, Kashmere Gate, Delhi where accused Santosh Kumar was apprehended at about 12:10 pm," read a statement issued by Delhi Police.

"From his search, FICN in the denomination of Rs. 2000 notes, amounting to Rs 5 lakh was recovered at the spot. Santosh Kumar disclosed that he had procured FICN from one Nawal resident of Motihari, Bihar for further supplying it to various persons in U.P, Haryana and Delhi. A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered at PS Special Cell, Delhi," the release added.

FICN amounting to Rs 5 lakhs (all Rs 2,000/- notes) has nearly all the security features including security thread and watermarks and it appears to have been printed in a sophisticated printing unit, the Delhi Police observed.

"During surveillance, it was revealed that FICN is being pumped into India through Bangladesh and Nepal. It is being smuggled in Malda, West Bengal through porous Indo-Bangla border. From bordering districts of Malda, West Bengal, it is further handed over to FICN racketeers active in various parts of the country including Delhi. Painstaking efforts of more than four months bore fruits and few members of this syndicate were identified by the team," police said.

Inspectors Vivekanand Pathak and Kuldeep Singh had information for about six months regarding reviving of an international syndicate involved in FICN circulation. A dedicated team was deputed to develop this information. Manual, as well as technical surveillance, was mounted upon the movements of suspected members of this syndicate, police asserted.

