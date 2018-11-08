One held with fake currency of over Rs 97,000

crime

A case was lodged against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arya said

Representational picture

One person was arrested here and fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 97,700 were seized from his residence, police said Wednesday.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the residence of the accused, Vijay Bahadur Verma, Wednesday morning and caught him red-handed with the fake currency notes," Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya said.

A printer, a pair of scissors, a scanner and other equipment were also seized from the accused's residence, which falls under the Piparpur police station area, he added. A case was lodged against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arya said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever