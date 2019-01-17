One in three UN workers sexually harassed in last two years

international

Antonio Guterres. Pic/AFP

One in three staff and non-staff personnel at the UN experienced sexual harassment in the last two years, said a new report released by the world body.

The confidential survey obtained information on sexual harassment across the United Nations system and related entities globally. The survey was completed by 30,364 staff and non-staff personnel from across 31 entities, representing a 17 per cent response rate overall.

The survey 'Safe Space: Survey on Sexual Harassment in our Workplace' found that one in three (33 per cent) respondents reported that they had experienced at least one instance of sexual harassment in the last two years. Overall, 10,032 out of the total 30,364 respondents (33 per cent) had experienced an incident of sexual harassment in the last two years. In a letter to the UN staff, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the response rate overall was "moderately low."

Guterres underscored that since taking office, he has emphasised his personal commitment to a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment and to strengthen the UN's prevention and response efforts.

51.4

Per cent of colleagues who were harassers

24.3

Per cent of managers who were harassers

