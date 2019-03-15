One injured, another missing in New Zealand terror attack

national

Ahmed Jahangir sustained injuries and Farhaj Ahsan is still missing

Hyderabad (Telangana): A person hailing from Hyderabad was injured in the indiscriminate shootings at two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch on Friday, while another person from the city is still missing.

Khurshid Jahangir, brother of Ahmed Jahangir told ANI, "My brother was injured and is now recovering in a hospital. He is currently undergoing surgery. We have seen in the video he has been shot in the chest. We are trying to reach the embassy. We haven't been able to get proper information yet. I request the government to help me to get a visa so that I can travel to New Zealand to take care of my brother."

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Assadudin Owaisi has urged the Indian government to help Farhaja's family and has also sought "urgent" assistance from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

He tweeted, "Farhaj Ahsan, a person of Indian origin, was also reported to have gone to the same mosque and is currently missing. His family in Hyderabad, I request immediate assistance to his family as well. His family's contact details are available with me & I'll share the same with you."

Ahsan's father told ANI, "My son went to the mosque to offer Friday prayers. My son has not returned yet. About 17 people are still missing. We request the government to find their whereabouts and well being of my son."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep shock and sadness at the loss of scores of innocent lives in the heinous terrorist shootings.

In a letter to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Modi stressed India's strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and of all those who support such acts of violence. He emphasised that hatred and violence have no place in diverse and democratic societies.

National carrier Air New Zealand on Friday cancelled at least 17 flights in and out of Christchurch, especially for tonight.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern dubbed the unprecedented turn of events as "a well-planned terror attack"Â and said that flight operations will resume after the situation is reviewed again tomorrow morning. She also said four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the shootings.

The Bangladesh cricket team members, who were in New Zealand for the third Test match with the host country, had a narrow escape as they were barred from getting off their bus when they arrived to offer prayers at the Al Noor mosque which was attacked. Meanwhile, the Test scheduled to start on Saturday has been cancelled.

According to the police, 41 people were killed at Deans Avenue mosque and seven at Linwood mosque while one injured died in hospital.

Several guns have been recovered from both the mosques, while two explosive devices were found on two vehicles at the scene of the crime, one of which was defused, the police confirmed.

Christchurch hospital alone is currently treating 48 people, from young children to adults, with gunshot wounds.

