One injured in firing in Thane
The incident occurred around 2 am when some unidentified persons fired at one Amil Borade in Thane
Thane: A 29-year-old man was shot at and injured on Tuesday in Kongaon village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said. The incident occurred around 2 am when some unidentified persons fired at one Amil Borade. Borade was rushed to hospital by police personnel. A Bhiwandi police official said that further details are awaited
As per preliminary information, the incident occurred at a bar, the official said. Further investigation is underway.
In another incident on May 27, a 30-year-old man was allegedly shot at by two persons in suburban Mankhurd on Monday over a property dispute. Police said that one person has been arrested in connection to the case. The alleged incident occurred around 5.30 am at Zakir Hussain Nagar. According to reports, the victim identified as Abbas Shaikh, a resident of the neighbouring Palghar district, came to his friend's house in suburban Mankhurd on Monday. The two accused, who had some dispute with the victim over a property in Raigad district, came to know that Shaikh was in Mankhurd, they reached his friend's residence and allegedly fired at him with their guns, he said.
The victim received bullet injuries and was rushed to a civic-run hospital where his condition was reported to be serious, he said. One of the accused was detained and efforts were on to nab the other one, he said. A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections for an attempt to murder, he added.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
