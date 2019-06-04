One issue at a time

things-to-do

Why One Day at a Time, a series about a Cuban-American family in Los Angeles, makes sense for us

With each passing day, the need for representation of minority communities in the media rises, and a web series like the Netflix original, One Day at a Time, might just be the answer. Here are three reasons why you shouldn’t miss it:

The true essence of feminism

The series draws the line between misandry and feminism, and communicates that regardless of gender, every human needs to be presented with equal opportunities to grow. It represents a woman being in charge and not being referred to as the “man of the house”, and men who don’t hesitate to show their sensitive side, among other themes.

LGBTQIA+ representation

Whether it’s the importance of using correct pronouns, or making the audience aware about gender non-conformity, this show has it all. With one of the central characters, Elena Alvarez, coming out as lesbian in her teens, her story deals with not being accepted by her father, the journey of her mother educating herself, and Elena having a non-binary love interest.

Non-offensive, educative comedy

Possibly the best part about the show is its portrayal of real-time, important issues such as mansplaining, gender wage gap, obvious and subtle forms of racism, homo-ignorance, gun control, immigration and religion in a way that is easy for the audience to grasp. The beauty of One Day at a Time lies in the fact that you don’t have to belong to any of the communities represented in the show to understand and empathise with them.

