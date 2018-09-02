One jawan killed, 3 hurt in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

national

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was killed and three others were injured in an IED blast triggered allegedly by Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Rabdipara village when a team of DRG personnel was out on a routine search operation, Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Shalabh Kumar Sinha said.

When the patrolling team reached Rabdipara, 500 km from state capital Raipur, the ultras triggered the improvised explosive device (IED) blast that left four jawans injured, he said.

Three terrorists, a jawan killed in J&K

Srinagar: Three terrorists and an army soldier were killed in a gunfight yesterday in an anti-militancy operation by the army in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. "Three terrorists have been killed in an operation by the army in Chandajan forest area," Ministry of Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. "The identity of the terrorists is being ascertained," he added.

