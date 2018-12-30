One killed, 10 injured after cranes collide at Kakinada Port

national

One died and 10 labourers were injured after two offshore cranes collided at Kakinada Deep Water Port in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, confirmed police. Kakinada police informed ANI that one electrician named Lakshmana Rao lost his life in the hospital and six labourers are still undergoing treatment. However, some more are feared to be trapped under the debris.

"The incident occurred after two offshore cranes collided while workers were repairing the damage caused to the ships when Cyclone 'Phethai' hit the Kakinada coast on December 17. The labourers were taken to a nearby hospital," police added.

Meanwhile, the government of Andhra Pradesh has ordered Kakinada Sea Port Ltd (KSPL) to pay compensation to the bereaved and injured in the accident. The govt directed KSPL to pay Rs 15 lakh each to the family of the bereaved, and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured labourers.

Further, the government has asked to provide the best medical services to the injured and ordered the KSPL to reimburse them full salary until they recover completely from the injuries.

