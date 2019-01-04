One killed, 15 injured after vehicles pile-up in Muzaffarpur due to dense fog

national

Earlier on Thursday, several people sustained injuries in a pile-up of 25 vehicles because of dense fog on the Kanjhawala-Bawana road of outer Delhi.

Vehicle pileup on National Highway

Bihar: On Jan 4, One person was killed and 15 others were injured in a pile-up of several vehicles due to dense fog on the National Highway 28 in Muzaffarpur on Friday morning. The injured people have been rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.



Earlier on Thursday, several people sustained injuries in a pile-up of 25 vehicles because of dense fog on the Kanjhawala-Bawana road of outer Delhi.

#Visuals 1 person dead, 15 injured in vehicle pileup on National Highway 28 due to fog conditions, in Muzaffarpur, in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/HkgN9mdZrX

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever