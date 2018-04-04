One killed, 3 injured in road accident in Muzaffarnagar

Following the accident, farmers blocked the national highway



Representational Picture

A 32-year-old farmer was killed and three others injured after their buffalo carts were hit by a truck on the Delhi-Dehradun highway here early today, police said. The accident took place when they were returning in four different carts after unloading their produce at a sugar mill near Uttar Pradesh's Nawla village, they said. The deceased has been identified as Ikram. The police have launched a search for the truck's driver. Following the accident, farmers blocked the national highway.

