One killed, 31 injured as bus rams into tree in Himachal

national

The bus was on its way to Darkata from Rait when the bus driver apparently lost control and collided with a tree, following which a car also hit it from the backside. Prima facie, rash driving appears to be cause of the accident, Kumar added

Representational picture

A 40-year-old bus conductor died and 31 others were injured when a bus carrying wedding guests rammed into a tree in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday evening, officials said.

Around 35 people were in the private bus when the accident happened close to Bathu Bridge near Ranital -- around 200 km from Shimla -- at around 7.30 pm, said district Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar.

The bus was on its way to Darkata from Rait when the bus driver apparently lost control and collided with a tree, following which a car also hit it from the backside. Prima facie, rash driving appears to be cause of the accident, Kumar added.

The deceased has been identified as Harnam Singh and the injured are admitted to a hospital ,a police officer said. This is second accident in the state. Thirteen people, including three couples, died after a vehicle veered off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever