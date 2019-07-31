One killed, 33 trapped as bank building roof collapses in Solapur

national

During the rescue operation, eight people were rescued within 15 minutes while one dead body was pulled out from the debris

The roof of the three-storey building collapsed leaving one dead and several feared trapped due to the incident

In a bizarre incident, one person was killed and as many as 33 people were feared trapped after a roof of a three-storey building collapsed in Karmala city in Solapur on Wednesday. The deceased killed in the collapse has been identified as Prashant Bagul (37), who is a resident of Bhosare, Mhada and was working as a clerk in Pratabhsinh Mohite Patil College.

The horrific incident took place in Karmala city near Mahendra Nagar area of Solapur district on Wednesday morning at around 11 am. The police administration, local fire bridge officials and a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pune were rushed to the spot to rescue the stranded citizens. The three storey building is owned by Rajesh Doshi and it houses the branch of Bank of Maharashtra on the ground floor.

According to police, "Eight people were rescued on the spot within 15 minutes while one dead body was pulled out from the debris. Prima facie, it seems that the first-floor iron rod angle fell down due to which the slab of the building collapsed. The deceased, Prashant Bagul had come to deposit amount when this tragedy took place."

