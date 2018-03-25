One killed, 8 injured in blast at powder coating company

There was a blast due to overheating of the furnace at Narmada Industries, located in an industrial area in Halol town, a local police officer said





A worker was killed while eight others seriously injured in a blast at a powder coating company at Halol in Panchamahals district today, police said. There was a blast due to overheating of the furnace at Narmada Industries, located in an industrial area in Halol town, a local police officer said.

"Nine persons were working in the unit of the company when the furnace exploded due to overheating, killing one on the spot. Eight others sustained burn injuries and were rushed to a government hospital in Vadodara," the officer said, adding a probe was on. The deceased has been identified as Satishbhai Rathod (20).



Two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, a fire department official said. Reaction from Narmada Industries was not immediately available.

