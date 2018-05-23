One killed in boiler blast at Nitin Gadkari's farm in Maharashtra

The deceased, identified as Pradeep Shriram, and two other workers were processing turmeric in a water boiler at the farm located in Dhapewada village last evening

Representational picture

Nagpur: A 45-year-old worker died due to a fall while running away after a boiler blast at a farm owned by Union minister Nitin Gadkari's family near here, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Pradeep Shriram, and two other workers were processing turmeric in a water boiler at the farm located in Dhapewada village last evening, Kalmeshwar police station in-charge Chandrashekhar Bahadure said. There was a blast in the boiler following which the three workers ran from there, but Shriram fell to the ground and sustained injuries, he said.

The worker was rushed to a hospital in Kalmeshwar town where he succumbed to his injuries, he said. A case of accidental death was registered, Bahadure said. He confirmed that the farm was of Gadkari's family. When contacted, Nitin Kulkarni, the PRO of Manas Agro Industries, which is run by the minister's family, said a turmeric production process was underway at the farm yesterday.

Two to three people, including Shriram, were putting wood in the 'chulha' (brick stove) when all of sudden it exploded and those working started running from there, he said.

While running, Shriram fell and suffered a head injury. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he died, Kulkarni said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever