One killed in clash between two groups; 15 booked in Muzaffarnagar

Sixteen people were injured in the violent clash in Budhana town after two motor-cyclists brushed each other on Monday night, said Circle Officer Vijay Pratap Singh

Muzaffarnagar: 15 people have been booked and three of them have been arrested by the police on rioting and murder charges after a clash between two groups in Uttar Pradesh which claimed a life, an official said on Tuesday. Sixteen people were reported injured in the violent clash in Budhana town after two motor-cyclists brushed each other on Monday night, said Circle Officer Vijay Pratap Singh. Security in the area has been tightened, Singh said.

In another incident, a man was taken into custody by the police after he went on a killing spree in downtown Sydney. The police informed that multiple people were injured in the incident that took place at King Street and Clarence Street. The authorities have urged people to avoid the area in the aftermath of the incident. "About 2 p.m. (local time), emergency services responded following reports a man was walking along York Street, Sydney, armed with a knife," the police said in a statement. "As police made their way to the location, there were multiple reports the man had stabbed someone near the corner of King and Clarence Streets," the statement read.

"Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics located a woman inside a hotel, who had a stab wound. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition," it added. The statement further read that the accused was arrested by the police and was "taken to Day Street Police Station." According to the news agency, ANI, witnesses on Twitter reported seeing multiple police cars and ambulances arriving on the scene. The police are still conducting proactive patrols the area, but police say they believe there is no further threat to public safety.

With inputs from PTI

