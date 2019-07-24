One killed, three feared dead in landslide at coal mine in Angul

national

Nine injured workers were shifted to hospital after a rescue operation was launched by the MCl's security staff, police and fire services personnel

Representational Image

Angul (Odisha): A landslide at an open cast mine of Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd (MCL) in Bharatpur area killed a worker was killed on Tuesday night. Reportedly three others are feared dead during the incident.

Following the incident, nine injured workers were shifted to hospital. A rescue operation was launched by the MCl's security staff, police and fire services personnel.

Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd (MCL) spokesperson Dikken Mehra said, "The landslide occurred due to a strata failure last night. A total of 13 people were working in that patch, out of whom 9 were rescued and shifted to hospital, The body of a worker was found and three workers are feared dead."

He said, "A search operation is underway."

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates