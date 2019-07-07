One killed, two injured as car overturns in Maharashtra

national

The mishap took place near Matori village on Girnare-Makhmalabad road late Saturday night when the victims were returning home, an official at Nashik taluka police station said

Nashik: A 30-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when their speeding car overturned after hitting the railing of a bridge in Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The mishap occured late on Saturday night when the victims were returning home near Matori village on Girnare-Makhmalabad road, an official at Nashik taluka police station said.

As the car was speeding, its driver lost control of the car following which it rammed into the railing of a bridge and overturned, he said. One of the car occupants, Aniket Dhabale, a resident of Mhasrul area, received severe head injuries and was rushed to Nashik Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The other two injured persons were undergoing treatment at the same hospital, he added.

In another case, two members of the family have been seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling hit the road divider on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The family of eight people from Pune had a major escape after their Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) car hit the road divider and landed into 25 feet quarry.

As soon as the accident took place, the State Highway Police team along with the rescue team of IRB and Khopoli resident Apaghatgrashtra Maditi Sati group rushed to the spot and rescued the commuters from the car. The State Highway Police have identified the commuters as Mandakini Deshmukh (28), Rukmini Devale (65), Anant Deshmukh (29), Shivraj Deshmukh (28), Bhikaji Deshmukh (25), Rani Kore (45), Lahu Kore (45) and Jyoti Dawale (30) all resident of Urali Devahi in Hadapsar, Pune. The State Highway Police has also registered a case against the unidentified car driver of the SUV.

