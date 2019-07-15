One man, two women brutally murdered near temple in Andhra Pradesh

crime

Representational Image

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, three people, including a man and two women, were brutally killed in a remote village of the district. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday night near a temple in Kortikota village of Tanakal zone in Anantapuram district.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Sivarami Reddy, Satya Lakshmi and Hanumamma. All the victims were between age groups of 50 to 55 years

Kadiri rural Inspector Madhu informed that a case has been registered, however, the motive behind the murder as well as the culprit is yet to be identified.

Rumours also abound in the village that the three were murdered as part of some Tantrik ritual, or in search of hidden treasure. Police have, however, denied such speculations.

A case has been registered under section 302 and investigation is underway.

With inputs from PTI

