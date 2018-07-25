One more arrested in Gauri Lankesh murder case

Amit and Ganesh were arrested from Hubli on Sunday and were produced before the third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Monday. The court had also sent them to police custody till August 6

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested one more suspect in connection with the Gauri Lankesh murder case. Rajesh (50) was arrested from Madikeri district of Karnataka on July 23 and was sent to police custody till August 6. Earlier, the SIT had arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder case.

Amit and Ganesh were arrested from Hubli on Sunday and were produced before the third Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Monday. The court had also sent them to police custody till August 6.

Earlier six people, including Parshuram Waghmare, K. T. Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja, Amol Kale, Manohar Edve, Sujeeth Kumar alias Praveen and Amit Degvekar were arrested in the case. Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her Bengaluru residence on September 5 last year.

