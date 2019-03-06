One more BMC official won't let go of Malabar Hill bungalow

national

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee was transferred to DMER six months ago and has asked for two more months to vacate his official residence at Malabar Hill

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee served as the Additional Municipal Commissioner at BMC until September 2018. File Pic

After IAS officers Aseem Gupta and Pallavi Darade's recent refusal to vacate their official residences despite ending their tenures at the civic body, it is now the turn of Dr Sanjay Mukherjee who has been transferred to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in September last year. In a relief to civic officials though, he has written to the BMC promising to vacate the Malabar Hill house within two months owing to his child's exams and has been allowed to do so.

FDA commissioner Pallavi Darade was transferred out of the BMC in 2017 but continued to stay in the official residence. mid-day had last month reported how she would be able to skip eviction as her husband, IRS officer Pravin Darade has been transferred to the civic headquarters.

Aseem Gupta and his family too continued to live in the Byculla bungalow long after his transfer to Thane as the Municipal Commissioner in July 2013 and finally vacated it towards the end of 2015.

Repair plan under Darade

The two bungalows at Malabar Hill allotted to the Hydraulic Engineering department are occupied by Sanjay Mukherjee and the Darades. "Mukherjee has written to us that he be allowed to reside there until his child's exam concludes, which we have allowed. Until the government gives him possession for a new house, we understand that he might need to occupy this bungalow," said a senior civic official.

"The plan was to repair the water reservoir where the two houses are located and it might require the demolition of both bungalows. However, the repair plan is now under the purview of Darade as he is in charge of the HE department," he added. Ashok Tawadia, the chief engineer of HE department, was not available for comment, nor was Mukherjee.

