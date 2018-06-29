One more dies in Assam flood, toll reaches 32

One person was washed away by flood water in Upper Assam's Charaideo district where the situation has worsened since Thursday due to incessant rain, a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said

Representational Image

Assam floods on Friday claimed another life taking the death toll to 32 with the overall situation worsening in some affected districts following rain.

The total death toll has risen to 32, it said. A population of 67,976 are currently affected by the flood in six districts with Charaideo having the largest affected population of 35,429.

The other five flood-hit districts are Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj. In its Thursday's report, the ASDMA had said 50,334 people had been reeling under the flood. A total of 29 relief camps with 9,022 sheltered people are now functioning in the affected districts.

The current wave of flood has affected 97 villages in these districts and damaged 690.40 hectares of cropland, the report said.

Among the rivers flowing above the danger level are Desang in Sibsagar and Dhansiri at Numaligarh. Erosion and infrastructural damages like roads and bridges have been reported from Charaideo, Jorhat and Lakhimpur districts, the report added.

