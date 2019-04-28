One nabbed for posing as CISF constable

crime



The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested a man posing as a constable of the force from Chandni Chowk metro station.



"On Saturday, following a tip-off received at about 8:22 p.m. a suspicious person was nabbed in a CRPF uniform near gate number 3 at the Chandni Chowk Metro Station and was taken to the security room for enquiry," CISF said in a statement on Sunday.



The accused neither possessed any identity card nor any other satisfactory proof which could justify that he was a part of the para-military force.



Upon sustained interrogation, he revealed his identity as Nadeem Khan and said he is a resident of Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh and at present is undergoing training at CRPF regional training centre in Mohan Nagar in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.



"A contact was established with Mohan Nagar centre and informed that no such trainee of the said name was present in their centre. Subsequently, UP Police was also contacted and it was found that his parents are fine and are present at home," CISF said further.



On physically searching, two Aadhaar cards with a different date of birth, father's name and addresses and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession. " The said suspicious person along with all recovered items was handed over to DMRC Kashmere Gate for further legal action in the matter," CISF said.



Further investigation in the matter is underway.

