One person dies, two injured as violence mars polling in Nagaland

One person died and two others were injured as the state recorded 75 per cent polling till evening



Voters wait in queue to cast their votes, at a polling station in Dimapur, Nagaland on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Heavy polling of over 75 per cent was recorded till 4 pm in assembly elections in Nagaland on Tuesday, which was marred by a clash between supporters of the ruling NPF and the BJP which claimed a life and left two persons injured.

Election Commission officials here said more than 75 per cent of the total 11.70 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 4 pm. The clashes between workers of the Naga People's Front and the Bharatiya Janata Party were reported in Zunheboto district, where one person was shot dead, the official said.

"Initially, some people were preventing voters from entering the polling station. Then another group came and the clashes erupted in Akuluto assembly constituency," Nagaland police chief Rupin Sharma was reported as saying. "The two groups indulged in firing, which compelled the police to open fire. As of now, we are not able to ascertain the source and cause of the injuries," Sharma said.

20

The number of assembly seats BJP is contesting

40

The number of assembly seats NDPP is contesting

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever