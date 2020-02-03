One-third of Mumbai is still scrambling for water

Despite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) efforts to restore water supply to regions that did not receive any for three days owing to a punctured pipeline, one-third of Mumbai's residents here received water with low pressure and for a short period.

As a result, even on the fourth day, on Sunday, they were forced to rely on tankers. The BMC has said citizens will have to suffer this for a few more days.

Thousands of citizens are facing a water supply issue due to the goof-up between two government agencies — the BMC and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The main water pipeline that supplies water to Veravali reservoir, was damaged during the ongoing work for metro line 6 at Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road near Hill Crest building on Wednesday evening. The area from Jogeshwari to Bandra gets water supply from Veravali reservoir and the residents and commercial establishments here, are facing water scarcity from Thursday. Even residents of Ghatkopar and Kurla did not receive water.

The 72-inch (1,800 mm diameter) pipeline was repaired after three days at night on Saturday and the BMC administration assured that the water supply would resume on Sunday. But residents, who hoped to complete all pending household chores on the weekend, were disappointed as the pressure of the water was very low and even the supply timings were reduced.

Water woes continue

"The water supply resumed on Sunday but the water pressure was a lot less than usual. Water is about 50 per cent of usual supply or less than that. Now we might need to arrange for another tanker of water," said Raji Chacko, a resident of Four Bungalows.

'Issue will remain for few days'

The BMC spokesperson said that the work has been completed and the water supply was restored in all the affected areas — including western and eastern suburbs. K west ward informed residents from their Twitter handle that the water pressure issue will remain for a few more days and tankers have been arranged by them.

Inputs by Shaheen Parkar

Water woes from Santacruz to Ghatkopar

D M Nair, secretary, Kalina cooperative housing society

'We are getting water with minimal pressure for few months and the past three days were a nightmare. Even today we got water for merely half of the regular time with extremely low pressure'

Rajan Dube, Khotwadi, Santacruz

'Water came at 7 pm on Sunday but with low pressure. In our slum area, people have managed household chores with water from wells. There were many wells in Khotwadi but most of them got encroached upon. The BMC asked us to come with a tanker and they would then give us water. The rate went up to R6,000 for an empty tanker. So we did not go for it'

Milind Rane, Sher-E-Punjab Colony

'The ward office told us that they will provide water if we arrange for a tanker. But there wasn't a tanker available. The water scarcity was serious and we were not getting water from anywhere. Finally, we went to my in-laws home for two days'

Mansi More, Golibar road, Ghatkopar

'We received water on Thursday but then the water supply stopped for two days. While the local corporator provided water with five tankers, they were not enough for the whole area. I managed to get two cans of drinking water from one of my friends and our neighbour brought us water in his vehicle. Finally, the water supply started today but with low pressure'

Mallika Menon, Secretary, Versova Landsend society

'We haven't got water from Thursday due to the pipeline issue. We somehow managed for two days with stored water. We have a borewell and many families bought bottled water for drinking. But the BMC ward didn't have a water tanker and we didn't go for a

private tanker as we were not sure about the quality of water'

Subhash Rane, Lokhandwala

'The water supplied today did not have enough pressure and it wasn't even there for the full duration. There was absolutely no water in the house for the past three days and with such low pressure, we barely managed to do household chores'

Rajul Patel, corporator, Jogeshwari

'Finally, water came on the fourth day which somewhat eased the tension in the area. But the water pressure is very low. Hopefully, it will also be regular in a day or two'

Manish Mote, Andheri

'The water usually comes at 11.30 am. Today we were eagerly waiting for it after three dry days. The water came at 12.15 pm with low pressure and stopped at the regular time. How can the BMC do this?'

Ssharad Malhotra, Versova

'Water was used sparingly in the kitchen. Minimum water was used in the bathroom too. I didn't miss out on gymming and matched my return home when there was supply for a shower'.

Mohit Malhotra, Lokhandwala

'We filled water in whatever container we could find at home. I would wait to bathe

till the water supply would resume for a short while'

Mrunal Jain, Veera Desai Road

'There has been no water for the past two days. I went to a friend's place for a bath. We ordered food from outside to avoid washing utensils'

