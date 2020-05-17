One-year extension for BCCI'S Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri

BCCI'S Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri has been given a one-year extension, it is learnt.

The Board's Apex Council decided recently to grant him an extension and considered his ability to deal with the Dubai-based International Cricket Council (ICC).

Johri reportedly tendered his resignation to the Board in February but he's here to stay at least for a year.

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly agreed that he had spoken to South Africa's Director of Cricket Graeme Smith over the possibility of India playing three one-day internationals in the Rainbow Nation during the month of August. "Yes, we spoke but that was before the lockdown. We'll see how things pan out," Ganguly said recently.

