One-year-old undergoes liver transplant in Mumbai hospital

A critically ill one-year-old from Gujarat underwent a liver transplant at a private hospital in Mumbai recently and is doing fine, according to the doctors of the hospital. The surgery in February was performed after the baby boy's aunt Divya donated a part of her liver, the doctors said and claimed that he was the youngest child to undergo such a procedure in Maharashtra.

"Ram Mistry was diagnosed with end stage liver disease due to a rare congenital condition called 'Biliary Atresia', which progressed to advanced liver cirrhosis within months of his birth," Dr Darius F Mirza, Head of Liver Transplant unit of the Apollo Hospital, said at a press conference here. "Biliary atresia is a rare disease in newborns where the liver's bile ducts are absent and requires early surgical correction, which only works in 40 per cent of cases," he said.

Mirza and some other doctors addressed the press conference today when the baby came for a check-up. The child was discharged last week. Arranging funds for the transplant, which costs a huge amount, was difficult for the child's 32-year-old father who works as a construction mixer supplier. This is when an NGO called `Transplants ¿ Help the Poor¿ Foundation stepped in. The surgery was possible after a combination of charitable donations from the NGO, some funding arranged by the family and crowd funding through Ketto.com. Contributions from Tata Foundation Trust and a grant from the Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai CSR unit made up the difference, allowing the baby to have his life saving transplant.

Commenting on their experience, the baby's mother said, "knowing that our child was going through all this at such a tender age was stressful and traumatic. The cost of the surgery was giving us sleepless nights." Grateful to the doctors and the donors, she said, "I am indebted to my sister who came forward to donate a part of her liver. I wish and pray for her speedy recovery." Dr Narendra Trivedi, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said, "Not many know this, but liver is the only organ that grows by itself, even after donation of a part of it."

