ONEmpire to pay tribute to Asifa at OneRepublic concert in Mumbai

Mumbai based band to helm opening act for revered American musicians during their April 21 city concert



ONEmpire

American pop rock band OneRepublic is set to meet Mumbai pop rock band ONEmpire later this month, with the latter scheduled to open the international band's city concert.

Formerly known as The Other People, the five-member team revamped themselves as ONEmpire last year, after they felt they needed to "change things around and up our game". "It's been a year since we started working under the new name, so, we will celebrate the band's first anniversary at the concert," says frontman Zarir Warden, adding that their new single, Heaven Sent, recorded in the memory of the deceased eight-year-old Kathua gang rape victim, Asifa, will be launched at the gig.



OneRepublic

ONEmpire, mentored and produced by Loy Mendonsa of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy fame, also comprises lead guitarist Gavin Cason, bass guitarist Loy Henriques, drummer and percussionist Atish Thomas and keyboardist Garth D'Mello. Heaven Sent, Warden says, can best be defined as "a one-way dialogue with people who commit inhuman acts." They aspire to get an insight into the mindset that permits such heinous crimes. "It's a powerful song with a strong message. We hope it marks victory of good over evil."

Talking about opening for the revered band, he adds, "It's a matter of pride for us to play at OneRepublic's gig because we are avid fans of the band. We are in the process of creating, recording and releasing new original music. Apart from Heaven Sent, we will also launch other singles from our debut EP, Humanity, at the show." The gig is scheduled for April 21 at Worli's NSCI Dome.

