OnePlus teams up with Marvel Studios for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

OnePlus is teaming with Disney with a special Avengers: Infinity War edition of the forthcoming OnePlus 6

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the film Avengers: Infinity War which arrives in theatres on April 27. According to media reports, OnePlus is teaming with Disney with a special Avengers: Infinity War edition of the forthcoming OnePlus 6.

"OnePlus' association with Marvel Studios is to go beyond the ordinary and achieve groundbreaking innovations in mobile technology to create the best user experiences," the company said. Celebrating its third anniversary in India, OnePlus in December 2017 introduced OnePlus 5T Star Wars special edition smartphone in collaboration with science-fiction film Star Wars: The Last Jedi for Rs 38,999.

